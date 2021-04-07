1Million Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,503.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $786,824.51 and approximately $112,503.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005854 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

