19,615 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,400,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

NYSE:BALY opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

