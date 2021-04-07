$180.14 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $180.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $747.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.72 million, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,174. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

