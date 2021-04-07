$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.40 million and the lowest is $162.70 million. Trustmark reported sales of $172.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $652.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $648.37 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $21,168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trustmark by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 131,867 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 2,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

