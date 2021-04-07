$164.56 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $164.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.12 million to $165.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $673.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

