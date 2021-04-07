1,596 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

ESS stock opened at $275.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

