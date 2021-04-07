$150.20 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $150.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 33,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

