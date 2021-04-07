14,858 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

