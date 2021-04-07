1,457 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.43 and a 1-year high of $310.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

