12,909 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,072,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,375. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

