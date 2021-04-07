12,835 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.