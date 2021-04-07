11,694 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.