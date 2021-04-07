$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.