11,399 Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

