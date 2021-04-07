10,909 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

