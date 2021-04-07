10,731 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 33,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

