$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 93.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.