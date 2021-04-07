0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.20 million and $45,013.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00634684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

