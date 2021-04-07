$0.59 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PCRX opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.