$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,096 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.