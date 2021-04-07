-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.