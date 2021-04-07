$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 514,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

