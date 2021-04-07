$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Constellium reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 24,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,266. Constellium has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in Constellium by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

