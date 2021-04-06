Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynga stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

