Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.53% of Zebra Technologies worth $109,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $492.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $184.51 and a 1 year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.