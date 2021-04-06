Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $169,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,842.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,149. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

