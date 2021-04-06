Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

