Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

