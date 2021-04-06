Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.81 on Friday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liquidia by 29.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

