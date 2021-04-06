Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Shares of KKPNF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of -0.09. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

