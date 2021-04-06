Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA cut HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HUYA opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HUYA by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

