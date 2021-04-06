Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

