Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

APELY stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

