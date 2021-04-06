Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 over the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

