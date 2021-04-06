Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 3,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

