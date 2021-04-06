Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $307.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.40 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
ALGT opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.90.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
