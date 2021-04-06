Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $307.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.40 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.90.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.90.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

