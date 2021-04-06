Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce $216.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,060 shares of company stock worth $66,787,455.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

