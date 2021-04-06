Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

