Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $310.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.37 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $229.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NTGR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NETGEAR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NETGEAR by 139.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

