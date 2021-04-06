Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.18. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,881,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.