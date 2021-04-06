Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.18 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

