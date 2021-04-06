Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.