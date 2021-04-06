Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 99,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 2.46.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.