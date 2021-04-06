Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 11,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.