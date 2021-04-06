Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 million, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $150,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

