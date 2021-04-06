Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $78.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $211.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

