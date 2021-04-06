Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,861. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.