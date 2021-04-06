Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 930%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.99) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.