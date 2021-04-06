Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.67. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. 264,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

