Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.12). JOYY reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,572. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in JOYY by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

